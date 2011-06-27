Satellite Images Show Spain's Expensive New Airports Are Empty Too

Still no flights at Castellon’s $213-million airport

Ciudad Real’s airport was forced into bankruptcy

In addition to Spain’s uninhabited housing developments, millions of dollars in unused infrastructure is wasting away.There’s a $213-million airport in the town of Castellon, which hasn’t had any scheduled flights since it opened in March, according to The New York Times. Another white elephant is the privately-held airport in Ciudad Real, which entered bankruptcy last year for lack of traffic.



Spain is similarly overstocked with highways — after adding 5,000 kilometers in 10 years — and high speed rail — after becoming Europe’s biggest HSR network in December.

All told Spanish banks hold over $300 billion in toxic real estate assets, including $70 million in unreported exposure, according to El Confidential.

Images of the airports are posted on this page. Images of abandoned housing are posted on the following slides.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.