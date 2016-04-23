People are going nuts for this sandwich made of spaghetti and meatballs

The Carving Board in Los Angeles has figured out a way to make eating spaghetti and meatballs even easier — by making it in sandwich form.

After trying 75 different variations, the restaurant’s owners finally decided on using baked noodles as the “bread” of the sandwich, and stuffing it with homemade meatballs and marinara sauce.

You’re going to want to put down your forks and pick up this sandwich ASAP.

Story by Aly Weisman, editing by David Fang

