SpaceX Investor Steve Jurvetson Will Give One Lucky Person A Private Tour Of His Space Artifact Collection

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk might very well be the entrepreneur who most changes the world. But his dreams could have ended in 2008 if it weren’t for venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson.



Jurvetson, a managing partner at Draper Fisher Jurvetson, backed Musk when he was broke.

He had a very good reason: Jurvetson wants to fly to the moon one day. Not with the first manned flight that SpaceX eventually takes, or even the second one. (He calls that “crazy stuff,” he said during a talk last September.) But one day.

His fascination with flying to the moon has led him to an unique hobby. He collects artifacts from the Apollo program. He’s got pieces from the Lunar Module, measurement tools, an Apollo-era computer keyboard and all kinds of other stuff, some of which live in the shelves in his office.

Now, he has kindly offered to give one lucky person a private tour of his collection in order to help a group of students that attend Draper University, the entrepreneur boarding school founded by his partner, Tim Draper.

The students are raising money to go on a five-day survival trip. They are auctioning off time with Jurvetson to pay for their supplies.

The bidding opened today and closes on July 24 for a tour that will take place in August. Interested? You can bid at tourwithsteve.com.

If you just want to see some of the collection, check out this slideshow from CNet’s Rafe Needleman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.