SpaceX President Says Company Will Dominate The Solar System In 2100

REUTERS/Michael Brown SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell smiles after a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida February 28, 2013.

In an interview with Marketplace radio, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell talked with host Ben Johnson and predicted a boffo future for the startup rocketmaker.

In as little as ten years, SpaceX could be sending people to Mars, she said, fulfilling CEO Elon Musk’s ambition to make the human race “multiplanetary.”

But why stop there? She went on to predict that by 2100 or 2200, SpaceX would be the “most widely used space transport company in the… let’s call it the Solar System.”

The she added that it would be “great if it were in the galaxy.”

NASA is toast.

SpaceX recently released a video of its Falcon 9 rocket making a soft ocean splashdown, calling the reusability test a success.

Hear audio of Shotwell’s interview with Marketplace below.

