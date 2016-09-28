SpaceX just unveiled its super-huge Mars rocket design with this animated video

Tech billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk wants to colonize Mars with a million people in an effort to protect humanity from certain doom.

To that end, on Tuesday afternoon during a keynote talk at the 67th International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico, Musk will unveil his ambitious plans to establish a human settlement on the red planet.

You can watch the event live on YouTube. (There’s also an embedded video player at the end of this post.)

But just ahead of the talk, SpaceX revealed this video of its new Interplanetary Transport System (ITS):

Watch Musk’s talk below starting at 2:30 p.m. EDT on September 27, 2016.

