Watch the successful test of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft

SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corporation) successfully tested their capsule launch system that will launch astronauts into orbit. A mock-up capsule was used during the test in Cape Canaveral, Florida and there wasn’t anybody on board the flight.

SpaceX, led by billionaire Elon Musk, aims to launch US astronauts to the International Space Station as early as 2017.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.