SpaceX's latest Starship rocket prototype just exploded during an engine test

LabPadre/YouTube A view of SpaceX’s failed test launch.

SpaceX’s fourth Starship prototype was destroyed during a test firing on Friday in Boca Chica, Texas.

The three previous Starship prototypes were also destroyed during tests at the site, though by liquid nitrogen and not explosive fuels.

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has said he expects to build about 20 of the stainless-steel vehicles before one launches to orbit.

He hopes fleets of Starships will one day help humanity explore the moon and settle Mars.

With an unrelated rocket system, SpaceX is set to perform a historic mission sending two astronauts to the International Space Station.

Yet another one of SpaceX’s Starship prototypes is toast.

On Friday, SpaceX conducted the fifth test-firing of a Starship rocket in Boca Chica, Texas. The vehicle, called SN4, was the fourth version of what is eventually supposed to be SpaceX’s pioneering and fully reusable spacecraft.

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, is pushing to rapidly develop the launch system and one day use it to fly passengers around the moon, land NASA astronauts on the lunar surface, launch giant space telescopes, and – as an ultimate goal – establish cities on Mars.

The experimental vehicle exploded during an operation to test-fire its Raptor engine on Friday afternoon. A fireball erupted from what appeared to be a fuel leak, causing the rocket to catastrophically explode.

Loren Elliott/Getty Images An early prototype of SpaceX’s Starship, called Mk 1, rocket is seen at the company’s South Texas launch facility in Boca Chica on September 28, 2019. Future versions of Starship are designed to be massive enough to take people to the moon, Mars, and beyond.

In nearby Boca Chica Village, where SpaceX has bought up most of the roughly 35 residences that once stood there, about a dozen homeowners remain. Celia Johnson, who has owned her home there since the early 1990s, was in her house during the test.

A sheriff turned on his siren to signal the beginning of the static fire, as is normally done before such tests begin in the area, and she tuned into a YouTube channel called LabPadre, which has cameras fixed on SpaceX’s beachside launchpad.

“I heard the explosion before it showed up on the LabPadre camera. I heard all of my windows rattle, and then I heard something hit the house on the roof, like a big thud,” Johnson told Business Insider. “It was a very loud boom. It’s left me feeling stressed and a little deafened.”

It does not appear anyone was hurt by the incident because of safety precautions taken prior to tests of this kind. Another homeowner in the village told Business Insider in a voicemail that the explosion “felt like an earthquake” but that “everything’s OK” in the neighbourhood.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s a definite setback during what has otherwise been a big week for Musk and SpaceX alike.

Tomorrow, SpaceX is set to perform its second attempt to launch an historic mission sending two astronauts to the International Space Station. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft will launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. That rocket system, unrelated to the Starship system, has completed dozens of successful missions, sending cargo and satellites to space. The Crew Dragon spaceship on top is experimental, though it completed an uncrewed test flight in early 2019 and emergency escape test in January.

Here’s what happened to the SN4 and the three rockets before it

It’s not yet clear exactly what happened in Friday’s explosion, but a livestream from LabPadre shows what appeared to be a fuel leak from SN4.

The vehicle is fuelled with liquid methane and liquid oxygen in separate tanks, both of which are kept extremely cold. When one of the liquids began leaking – most likely the liquid oxygen – the fluid flashed to a cloud of vapors. Those vapors then expanded, eventually reaching a flare stack a few hundred feet away.

The flare stack is in place to burn off evaporating fuel during normal operations, but in this case seems to have ignited the vapors and caused SN4 to blow up, leaving behind a pile of smouldering metal.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said this week that the SN4 would launch on a 150-metre “hop” test flight in two to three weeks.

The first several Starship prototypes that SpaceX built were similarly destroyed during tests, though without fiery explosions.

Those trials resulted in failures when SpaceX filled them with inert liquid nitrogen, causing the vehicles to burst or leak. Such tests precede the actual fuelling and firing of experimental rockets to test the integrity of the vehicle.

SN4 was most recently fuelled and passed its fourth static-fire test, which is designed to ignite an engine and measure its performance without lifting the rocket off the ground. This fifth static-fire test, however, ended with an explosive failure.

Musk has said it may take building roughly 20 different Starship prototypes before any of the experimental vehicles reach orbit.

Watch the full rocket test here

This story has been updated with new information.

