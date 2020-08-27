Starlink's speed tests may look impressive, but experts say SpaceX's satellite-internet project is unlikely to win any federal subsidies

SpaceX SpaceX founder Elon Musk has called Starlink user-terminal stations ‘UFOs on a stick,.’

Starlink, SpaceX’s growing network of internet-beaming satellites, is undergoing a private beta test.

In mid-August, Starlink performance results from internet connection-testing websites began appearing on Reddit.

The results impressed some users who lack access to affordable high-speed broadband internet.

But telecommunications industry experts see potential issues for Starlink in the testing data – especially if the SpaceX hopes to compete for $US16 billion in federal subsidies this fall.

The first publicly available performance data for Starlink, SpaceX’s new fleet of internet-beaming satellites, isn’t impressing everyone.

In mid-August, users of the Reddit called r/Starlink began postinglinks to the first such results, hosted by internet connection-testing site Speedtest.com. Speedtest anonymizes test results and displays them on a hidden page, but users can share links to them for others to see – likely in violation of nondisclosure agreements with SpaceX.

The results showed download speeds ranging from 35-60 megabits per second and upload speeds ranging from 5-18 Mbps. Readings for pings – a latency-like measure of how long it takes data to go to and from a user’s computer to a server on the internet – all sat below 100 milliseconds. (Ookla, which runs Speedtest, told Business Insider the results we shared “all appear to be legitimate.”)

“That’s nutty. i’m honestly very impressed,” one Reddit user wrote in reply.

“I would give my left nut for any of those speeds,” said another.

Speedtest.com/Ookla via Reddit A sample of anonymous Speedtest results for SpaceX’s Starlink satellite-internet beta from late July through early August 2020.

While the numbers wowed some who lack access to broadband service, experts recently told Business Insider it doesn’t appear to be great news for SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk in 2002.

Given its extensive lobbying efforts, SpaceX is likely using Starlink to compete for a lucrative pool of Federal Communications Commission subsidies this fall, called the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. (The FCC declined to share a list of entrants, and SpaceX did not acknowledge Business Insider’s queries.)

The goal of the new $US20.4 billion, two-phase program is to deliver high-speed, low-latency web access to parts of rural America without broadband service, which the FCC defines as a minimum of 25 Mbps upload and 3 Mbps upload speeds. The agency considers this fast enough to telecommute, do schoolwork, or stream 4K video, for example.

The FCC plans to pay out up to $US16 billion this fall to those providers who can bring the best broadband access to the most areas for the lowest cost.

Starlink might seem like a shoo-in for the subsidies, since its coverage would, according to SpaceX founder Elon Musk, eventually reach almost anywhere on Earth and far outperform the speed and latency of older satellite fleets. It also seems to clear an important FCC threshold of having no greater than 100 milliseconds of latency, leading one website to claim “this looks very much like ‘mission accomplished’ for SpaceX.”

However, the rules of the program stack the deck against satellite-based systems.

“My guess, looking at the numbers, is the satellites don’t win anything,” Blair Levin, a telecommunications policy analyst, nonresident fellow at the Brookings Institution, and former FCC chief of staff, told Business Insider.

What’s more, telecommunications experts anticipated seeing higher performance out of the network, even in its beta phase. “It’s kind of concerning that you’re getting these data rates so early in the game,” Shrihari Pandit, a photonics engineer and CEO of Stealth Communications, which provides internet access to New York City businesses and researches new internet infrastructure technologies, told Business Insider. “I would suspect it should be a little higher than where it is, let’s say a couple hundred megabits per second.”

In the context of FCC politics and the prospects of bidding for these subsidies, Ernesto Falcon, a senior legislative counsel at the Electronic Frontier Foundation who focuses on broadband access and competition policies, told Business Insider that “it’s not good” to see such performance results.

