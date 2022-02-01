The US Coast Guard says it is investigating a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after a SpaceX rocket launch was aborted seconds before takeoff – report

SpaceX had to abort a rocket launch Sunday after Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas cruise liner got too close to the hazard area, US Coast Guard told Florida Today. REUTERS/Mike Brown/Royal Caribbean

Coast Guard is investigating a Royal Caribbean ship after SpaceX launch aborted, per Florida Today.

SpaceX called off a mission Sunday after a cruise liner sailed into the launch hazard area.

SpaceX finally launched the rocket on Monday after four consecutive pushbacks.

The US Coast Guard has opened an investigation after a Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailed too close to a SpaceX rocket launch Sunday, forcing the lift-off to be aborted, Florida Today reported.

An operator called off the mission around 30 seconds before SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to take off Sunday evening, because a cruise liner was approaching the launch site’s no-go zone.

“We can confirm the cruise ship was Harmony of the Seas,” US Coast Guard spokesperson David Micallef told Florida Today in a statement. “The Coast Guard is actively investigating Sunday’s cruise ship incursion and postponement of the SpaceX launch.”

Port Canaveral CEO John Murray told Florida Today that it was an “isolated incident” which happened “outside of our control.”

Murray confirmed to Florida Today that the US Coast Guard was conducting a full investigation into the situation.

Royal Caribbean didn’t respond to Insider’s requests for comment made on Monday and Tuesday.

US Coast Guard and Port Canaveral didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment made outside of US operating hours.

Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas cruise liner is 1,188 feet (362.10m) long, 215.5 feet (65.68m) wide, and can host more than 6,600 guests across 18 decks, per the company website.

Sunday’s attempt was the fourth consecutive day that SpaceX had tried to launch the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 mission, which involves sending an observation satellite for the Italian Space Agency into space.

SpaceX finally sent the rocket into orbit on Monday, making it the company’s fourth launch in one month.

The launch left Elon Musk’s firm on track to achieving its reported goal of launching 52 missions in 2022, according to CNBC, or four rockets on average every month.