Glitches Force SpaceX Rocket Launch To Be Aborted

SpaceX / YouTube A previous Falcon 9 launch

More technical problems keep private company from launching rocket; SpaceX to try again Friday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A new communications satellite that has both public and government applications is still sitting on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Fla.

The privately owned Space X Falcon 9 rocket has experienced several technical issues this year and two attempts to launch on Thanksgiving were aborted. SpaceX says it will try again Friday to launch the 7,000-pound satellite into geostationary orbit.

The launch was originally scheduled for early this year but was scrubbed. More glitches kept it on the ground Monday. SpaceX was not granted permission by the FAA to launch Tuesday or Wednesday due to heavy Thanksgiving air traffic.

The SES-8 satellite will be used in conjunction with other communications systems to increase bandwidth capacity in Asia and provide expansion of services such as maritime communications and distance learning programs.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.