Watch The SpaceX Rocket Blast Off From Cape Canaveral

After months of delays and a failed Saturday launch, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral at 3:44 a.m. EDT, carrying the Dragon cargo capsule.



The Dragon is loaded with about 1,200 pounds of food, water and clothing, which it will deliver to the International Space Station crew before returning to Earth with a load of used scientific equipment.

Dragon is the first commercial spacecraft to dock with the station, filling the gap after NASA ended its space shuttle program.

So how does SpaceX founder, CEO and chief designer Elon Musk feel about the milestone?

“Every bit of adrenaline in my body released at that moment,” Musk said in a press release. “People were really giving it their all. For us, it was like winning the Super Bowl.”

Here’s what the launch looked like early this morning:

The countdown begins: T-minus 10,9,8…3,2,1 zero

Photo: NASA

The SpaceX Falcon 9 and Dragon capsule lift off from Cape Canaveral Air Fore Station in Florida.

Photo: NASA

The Dragon is on course to meet up with the space station in three days.

A series of tests will have to be conducted before the capsule is connected to the station using a robot arm.

Photo: NASA

The Dragon will remain connected to the station for about three weeks before splashing down into the Pacific Ocean with around 1,200 pounds of gear.

Photo: NASA

Watch the launch video from NASA below:

