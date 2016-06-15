SpaceX will try another rocket landing this week -- watch its epic journey up to now

SpaceX has scheduled another rocket landing on Wednesday June 15th. It’s been a long road to get there, paved with many obstacles along the way.

We take a look at rocket evolution and just how far we’ve come in the last several decades as well as where we could be heading in the future. You can watch the landing on the SpaceX webcast.

Produced by Eames Yates

