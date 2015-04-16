New video shows the SpaceX rocket landing ending in a giant explosion

On Tuesday, April 14, the commercial spaceflight company SpaceX attempted what would have been a game-changing feat when it tried to land a rocket on a robotic platform in the Atlantic Ocean.

The idea is to create reusable rockets that detach from their payloads and fly back to Earth. Spaceflight companies could launch the same rocket over and over and dramatically reduce the cost of launches.

The technology is still in the works, and this landing attempt didn’t quite go as planned.

The rocket came in almost perfectly vertical, but as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk put it:

Looks like Falcon landed fine, but excess lateral velocity caused it to tip over post landing pic.twitter.com/eJWzN6KSJa

The only footage we had yesterday was this Vine that SpaceX released:





Now, there’s a video that shows what happened after the Vine cut off.

You can see the rocket start to tip over:

And then it hits the deck in a fiery explosion:

There definitely won’t be any reusable parts after that landing, which Musk mildly deemed “too hard for survival.”

You can watch the full video below:

