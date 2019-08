SpaceX has shipped a Raptor engine to its base in Texas for testing, marking a key step forward in the company’s goal to colonize Mars. The Raptor is capable of generating 500,000 pounds of thrust, which is around the same power as a space shuttle’s engines.

Produced by Brad Streicher. Original reporting Jessica Orwig.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.