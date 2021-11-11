SpaceX’s new, smaller Starlink satellite-internet dish is a rectangle – take a look at the new design

SpaceX just updated its Starlink website with a new rectangular satellite dish.

The new user terminal – as the company calls it – is thinner and lighter than the original circular model.

The new kit is also simpler than the original, and comes with a WiFi-only router. An ethernet router is available separately for wired connections.

The terminals connect to a network of more than 1,400 satellites to deliver broadband internet in more places. Source: Jonathan’s Space Report

The company says users can expect download speeds of up to 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms in most locations.

Starlink also rolled out a new range of brackets to mount the terminals permanently on buildings and roofs. Source: Starlink Accessories

Customers in eligible locations can place orders now, but Starlink says chip shortages have hampered its ability to make and deliver terminals.

Starlink launched a beta program in October of last year, but some customers told Insider they were left hanging after paying $US100 ($AU137) deposits. Source: Insider