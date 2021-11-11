SpaceX’s new, smaller Starlink satellite-internet dish is a rectangle – take a look at the new design

- SpaceX’s Starlink announced a new rectangular satellite-internet dish.
- The new user terminal is part of a simplified kit that includes a WiFi-only router.
- Starlink also introduced a variety of options for mounting the dish in different locations.
SpaceX just updated its Starlink website with a new rectangular satellite dish.
The new user terminal – as the company calls it – is thinner and lighter than the original circular model.
The new kit is also simpler than the original, and comes with a WiFi-only router. An ethernet router is available separately for wired connections.
The terminals connect to a network of more than 1,400 satellites to deliver broadband internet in more places.
Source: Jonathan’s Space Report
The company says users can expect download speeds of up to 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms in most locations.
Starlink also rolled out a new range of brackets to mount the terminals permanently on buildings and roofs.
Source: Starlink Accessories
Customers in eligible locations can place orders now, but Starlink says chip shortages have hampered its ability to make and deliver terminals.
Starlink launched a beta program in October of last year, but some customers told Insider they were left hanging after paying $US100 ($AU137) deposits.
Source: Insider
Unfortunately for customers with the original dish, the company is not allowing exchanges for the new model, and limits accounts to one terminal per subscription.
Source: Starlink