Search

SpaceX’s new, smaller Starlink satellite-internet dish is a rectangle – take a look at the new design

Dominick Reuter
Marketing image of Starlink's new satellite dish
  • SpaceX’s Starlink announced a new rectangular satellite-internet dish.
  • The new user terminal is part of a simplified kit that includes a WiFi-only router.
  • Starlink also introduced a variety of options for mounting the dish in different locations.
SpaceX just updated its Starlink website with a new rectangular satellite dish.
Marketing image of Starlink's new satellite dish
The new user terminal – as the company calls it – is thinner and lighter than the original circular model.
Comparison photo of the original and new Starlink terminals
The new kit is also simpler than the original, and comes with a WiFi-only router. An ethernet router is available separately for wired connections.
Marketing image of Starlink's new satellite dish connector
The terminals connect to a network of more than 1,400 satellites to deliver broadband internet in more places.
Marketing image of Starlink's new satellite dish on a building
Source: Jonathan’s Space Report
The company says users can expect download speeds of up to 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms in most locations.
Diagram of Starlink satellite orbit
Starlink also rolled out a new range of brackets to mount the terminals permanently on buildings and roofs.
Marketing image of Starlink's new satellite dish on a roof
Source: Starlink Accessories
Customers in eligible locations can place orders now, but Starlink says chip shortages have hampered its ability to make and deliver terminals.
Marketing image of Starlink's new satellite dish on a roof
Starlink launched a beta program in October of last year, but some customers told Insider they were left hanging after paying $US100 ($AU137) deposits.
An original Starlink terminal
Source: Insider
Unfortunately for customers with the original dish, the company is not allowing exchanges for the new model, and limits accounts to one terminal per subscription.
Marketing photo of the original Starlink terminal
Source: Starlink
About the Author
Dominick Reuter