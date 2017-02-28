Elon Musk announces SpaceX is going to send two people around the moon

SpaceX is going to the moon.

During a conference call with reporters on Monday, Elon Musk said SpaceX will launch two private investors on a roughly 1-week mission around the moon.

“I hope this gets people really excited about sending people into deep space again,” Musk said.

The two passengers aren’t ready to disclose their identity or other details about their background, Musk said. However, he did say the two prospective space tourists knew each other, were private citizens (though not anyone “from Hollywood”), and were “very serious” about making the trip.

“They have placed a significant deposit,” Musk said.

While Musk would not disclose the mission’s cost, saying it was confidential, he did estimate the price at a “little more” than a crewed flight to and from the International Space Station aboard a Dragon 2 spacecraft. According to Space News, each of those missions will cost about $US300 million.

“There’s a market for at least one or two of these per year,” Musk said, adding that lunar flyby missions might eventually comprise 10-20% of SpaceX’s revenue each year in the future.

Musk did flag one important caveat, however.

“If NASA desires to have this mission,” he said, “NASA would take priority.”

How Musk’s private moon mission might play out

The as-yet-unnamed crew will ride a fully autonomous version of the company’s Dragon 2 spacecraft, and apparently with no overt human pilot.

“There will be training for emergency procedures,” Musk said.

SpaceX plans to launch the mission in the fourth quarter of 2018 aboard the Falcon Heavy — a new “super heavy-lift” rocket system the company hopes to debut in a maiden flight sometime in 2017.

The private moon mission would depart from Launchpad 39A at Cape Canaveral — the same pad Apollo astronauts launched from in the 1960s and 1970s.

From there, Musk said, they will “skim the surface of the moon” in a wide loop, go out past the moon, travel into deep space, and then return to Earth.

When asked by reporters about the risk of the mission, Musk said the two-person crews

“I think they’re going in with their eyes open, knowing that there is some risk here,” he said. “They’re certainly not naive. We’re doing everything we can to minimise that risk, but it’s not zero.”

A stepping stone to Mars

SpaceX Photo on Flickr An artist’s depiction of the Red Dragon spacecraft landing on Mars.

The immediate reaction from at least one industry expert was positive.

“As we’ve come to expect, this is an exciting announcement from SpaceX that will move the ball forward on space exploration,” Phil Larson, a former Obama administration space policy advisor and former SpaceX employee, told Business Insider in an emailed statement. “It will also act as a stepping stone for the eventual human exploration of Mars, which is everyone’s ultimate goal.”

Larson, now an assistant dean at Colorado University’s College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, said Musk’s timing is opportune “as a new administration grapples with their plans for NASA.”

“This goes to show that America’s commercial space industry is ready to go beyond Low Earth Orbit, not in 10 years but now,” he said.

“It makes sense for NASA to partner more and more with these companies in innovative ways, leaving the government to focus on basic space technology research needed to lower the cost of doing business in space.”

Read SpaceX’s full statement

SpaceX An illustration of the Falcon Heavy rocket.

Here’s the full statement from SpaceX about the mission:

SpaceX to Send Privately Crewed Dragon Spacecraft Beyond the Moon Next Year We are excited to announce that SpaceX has been approached to fly two private citizens on a trip around the moon late next year. They have already paid a significant deposit to do a moon mission. Like the Apollo astronauts before them, these individuals will travel into space carrying the hopes and dreams of all humankind, driven by the universal human spirit of exploration. We expect to conduct health and fitness tests, as well as begin initial training later this year. Other flight teams have also expressed strong interest and we expect more to follow. Additional information will be released about the flight teams, contingent upon their approval and confirmation of the health and fitness test results. Most importantly, we would like to thank NASA, without whom this would not be possible. NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which provided most of the funding for Dragon 2 development, is a key enabler for this mission. In addition, this will make use of the Falcon Heavy rocket, which was developed with internal SpaceX funding. Falcon Heavy is due to launch its first test flight this summer and, once successful, will be the most powerful vehicle to reach orbit after the Saturn V moon rocket. At 5 million pounds of liftoff thrust, Falcon Heavy is two-thirds the thrust of Saturn V and more than double the thrust of the next largest launch vehicle currently flying. Later this year, as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, we will launch our Crew Dragon (Dragon Version 2) spacecraft to the International Space Station. This first demonstration mission will be in automatic mode, without people on board. A subsequent mission with crew is expected to fly in the second quarter of 2018. SpaceX is currently contracted to perform an average of four Dragon 2 missions to the ISS per year, three carrying cargo and one carrying crew. By also flying privately crewed missions, which NASA has encouraged, long-term costs to the government decline and more flight reliability history is gained, benefiting both government and private missions. Once operational Crew Dragon missions are underway for NASA, SpaceX will launch the private mission on a journey to circumnavigate the moon and return to Earth. Lift-off will be from Kennedy Space Center’s historic Pad 39A near Cape Canaveral — the same launch pad used by the Apollo program for its lunar missions. This presents an opportunity for humans to return to deep space for the first time in 45 years and they will travel faster and further into the Solar System than any before them. Designed from the beginning to carry humans, the Dragon spacecraft already has a long flight heritage. These missions will build upon that heritage, extending it to deep space mission operations, an important milestone as we work towards our ultimate goal of transporting humans to Mars.

We’re updating this post with more details shortly.

