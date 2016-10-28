If this is what Elon Musk's Mars spaceship will look like on the inside, we can't wait to climb aboard

Elon Musk/SpaceX SpaceX’s rendering of its Mars spaceship’s common area.

On September 27, Elon Musk laid out his audacious plan to launch a million people to Mars at $200,000 a ticket and save humanity from certain death on Earth.

But in sharing detailed images of giant rockets, spaceships, fuel pods, and other crucial components of his Interplanetary Transportation System (ITS), Musk left out some important stuff, including where he plans to fit 100 to 200 passengers on each trip to the red planet.

Musk logged onto Reddit on Sunday to answer questions his most discerning fans during an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session, but he punted on a question about the design of living quarters:

“Will aim to release details of the habitation section when we have actual live mockups. Maybe in a year or two,” Musk wrote.

In the vacuum of information, architectural student Philip Lütken (who goes by user Next-Lvl) designed a concept for the spaceship’s interior himself.

“This is for when the system has become 100% reliable and cheap enough for almost everyone to take the 80 day trip to the red planet,” Lütken wrote, to the delight of fellow Redditors. “This should feel more like a cruise ship than a nuclear submarine.”

Here are Lütken’s intricate renderings of the ITS spaceship’s living quarters, which he gave Business Insider permission to republish, following some basic information about SpaceX’s hypothetical vessel itself.

