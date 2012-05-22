Private Company Successfully Launches Rocket That Will Dock With The International Space Station

Just a few minutes ago, the private space exploration company SpaceX successfully launched a rocket, which will be the first private vessel to dock up with the International Space Station.



The company had previously tried this weekend, but the rocket failed at launch.

You can watch a full, long replay on the SpaceX site or you can watch this shorter version that we found on YouTube.

