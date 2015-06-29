SpaceX just failed at its third attempt to make history, and its 'reusable rocket' just exploded to bits

Alyson Shontell

SpaceX just failed its third attempt to make history.

On Sunday morning it tried and failed to retrieved one of its Falcon 9 rockets after a supply mission to the ISS, which would have made it the first reusable rocket ever. But on its way down, the rocket appears to have exploded into tons of pieces.

The vehicle has broken up,” NASA confirmed on its live stream of the event.

HEre’s the rocket before takeoff.

Spacex launch third attempt falcon 9NASA

Here it is soaring toward space.

Spacex launch third attempt falcon 9NASA

And another angle.

Spacex launch third attempt falcon 9NASA

Now it’s exploded into a bunch of bits.

NOW WATCH: Mark Cuban explains why downloading Snapchat is a huge mistake

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

nasa sai-us spacex