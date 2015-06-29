SpaceX just failed at its third attempt to make history, and its 'reusable rocket' just exploded to bits

SpaceX just failed its third attempt to make history.

On Sunday morning it tried and failed to retrieved one of its Falcon 9 rockets after a supply mission to the ISS, which would have made it the first reusable rocket ever. But on its way down, the rocket appears to have exploded into tons of pieces.

The vehicle has broken up,” NASA confirmed on its live stream of the event.

HEre’s the rocket before takeoff.

Here it is soaring toward space.

And another angle.

Now it’s exploded into a bunch of bits.

NOW WATCH: Mark Cuban explains why downloading Snapchat is a huge mistake



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.