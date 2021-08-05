SpaceX’s first all-civilian launch next month will be chronicled in a Netflix documentary

Inspiration Crew (Left to Right) Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor, Chris Sembroski. Netflix

Netflix is making a documentary series about SpaceX’s Inspiration flight.

The series about the first all-civilian flight will premiere in five parts in September.

Inspiration is set to launch from Kennedy Space Station on September 15.

Netflix is giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the historic launch of SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission in a brand new documentary series.

“Countdown: Inspiration Mission to Space“ will be released in five parts. The first four episodes will premiere on September 6 and 13, with the rest of the series available September 14, 1 5, and 16 – surrounding the launch day from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space Netflix

Unlike Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic’s spaceflights, which only touched the edge of space and returned to Earth minutes later, Inspiration will orbit the Earth for three days to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

There will be four passengers on board the flight, including billionaire Jared Isaacman, the 38-year-old founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, who will Lead and Command the craft, according to a press release. Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old physician assistant at St. Jude and pediatric cancer survivor, will serve as the mission’s Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old professor of geosciences and two-time NASA astronaut candidate who long dreamed of going to space, will serve as pilot, and Chris Sembroski, a 41-year-old, former member of the U.S. Air Force who served in Iraq and now works as a Lockheed Martin engineer, will serve as mission specialist.

“The crew was selected to represent the four pillars of the mission: Leadership, Hope, Prosperity, and Generosity,” Netflix said in a press release.

The documentary series will be directed and executive produced by Jason Hehir, the director of the Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls documentary “The Last Dance” on Netflix.