You Won't Believe This Video Of A Rocket Taking Off And Landing Vertically Is Real

SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted the following earlier today:



Latest vertical landing rocket vid. 325M altitude, hold against wind, land w T/W>1, radar in loop http://t.co/I68Xxpb1EQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2013





Vertical landing for a rocket? In heavy winds, even? Elon Musk, you so crazy!

Watch this video of the SpaceX Grasshopper that left us with our jaws on the floor:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

