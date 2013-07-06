You Won't Believe This Video Of A Rocket Taking Off And Landing Vertically Is Real

SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted the following earlier today:
Latest vertical landing rocket vid. 325M altitude, hold against wind, land w T/W>1, radar in loop http://t.co/I68Xxpb1EQ
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2013
Vertical landing for a rocket? In heavy winds, even? Elon Musk, you so crazy!
Watch this video of the SpaceX Grasshopper that left us with our jaws on the floor:
