You Won't Believe This Video Of A Rocket Taking Off And Landing Vertically Is Real

Dylan Love

SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted the following earlier today:


Vertical landing for a rocket? In heavy winds, even? Elon Musk, you so crazy!

Watch this video of the SpaceX Grasshopper that left us with our jaws on the floor:

