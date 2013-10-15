Watch Elon Musk's Grasshopper Rocket 'Hop' 2,500 Feet Then Land Upright

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has released another amazing video of their Grasshopper rocket reaching new heights.

The SpaceX Grasshopper rocket is a reusable, vertical launching and landing craft — which means it’s meant to take off while standing upright, then be able to return to that upright position when landing.

Earlier this summer SpaceX released a video of the Grasshopper rising up, moving sideways almost 1,000 feet, then coming back to rest on the launch pad.

The rocket’s latest acrobatic feat is its highest leap yet. They describe the video:

On Monday, October 7th, Grasshopper completed its highest leap to date, rising to 744m altitude. The view above is taken from a single camera hexacopter, getting closer to the stage than in any previous flight.

744 meters is about 2,500 feet. Watch the rocket in action:

Also, you don’t want to miss Musk at this year’s Ignition conference, happening Nov. 11 through 13 in New York City.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.