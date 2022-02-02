Elon Musk’s SpaceX has released a faster version of its Starlink satellite internet service. It comes with $2,500 of kit and costs 5 times more than the standard service.

SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has unveiled Starlink Premium, a faster version of its satellite internet service.

SpaceX says the Premium kit costs $US2,500 ($AU3,509), the deposit is $US500 ($AU702), and the subscription is $US500 ($AU702) a month.

Starlink says the Premium service is ideal for businesses and can operate better in bad weather.

SpaceX has launched a faster version of its satellite internet service which it calls Starlink Premium.

CEO Elon Musk tweeted a link to the Starlink website on Tuesday, which now advertises the Starlink Premium service.

The Starlink Premium kit, which includes a dish, WiFi router, and tripod, will cost users $US2,500 ($AU3,509), according to the order page. The standard Starlink kit cost $US499 ($AU700).

In return, users of the premium version can expect download speeds of between 150 and 500 Megabits per second, according to the website, compared with maximum speeds of 150Mb/s available to standard service customers.

Normal subscription to the network is $US99 ($AU139) per month, but Starlink Premium will cost $US500 ($AU702) every month, per the company’s order page.

The deposit for the premium service is $US500 ($AU702), compared with $US100 ($AU140) for the standard Starlink service.

Customers will be able to get their hands on Starlink Premium in the second quarter of 2022 and the company will notify customers who paid the $US500 ($AU702) deposit when their internet kit is on the way, per the website.

Starlink said on its website that the premium service is ideal for “small offices, storefronts, and super users across the globe.”

The company also said Starlink Premium is designed for better performance in “extreme weather conditions.”

