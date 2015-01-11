Watch The Successful Launch Of The SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

The SpaceX Falcon rocket and Dragon spacecraft took off at 4:47 AM Saturday morning to deliver supplies to the International Space Station. But Elon Musk’s latest tweets suggest the test of SpaceX’s reusable rocket technology was unsuccessful. Musk wrote: “Rocket made it to drone spaceport ship, but landed hard. Close, but no cigar this time. Bodes well for the future tho.”

