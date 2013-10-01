Reuters Elon Musk

Good morning, Techland.

Let’s get to it:

1. There may have been an explosion aboard SpaceX Falcon 9, the private rocket launched by Tesla owner Elon Musk. We have a developing report on this incident here.



2. The government shutdown may delay the Twitter IPO, because the SEC is non-essential.

3. Mark Cuban’s civil trial on insider trading charges is set to begin Monday. Cuban is accused of dumping stock in Mamma.com upon hearing of the management’s plans to dilute his holdings with a further sale of more equity.

4. Google has offered to make it easier to see search results from rivals, to provide links to three competing search engines, and to make it easier for advertisers to transfer their ad campaigns to rival platforms, in order to end an antitrust case in the EU.

5. AT&T is cutting back its AdWorks ad sales unit. Jobs have been lost in New York, LA and Chicago.

6. Here’s the best quote about Facebook’s new Graph Search capabilities: “Suddenly everything we’ve written on Facebook isn’t just clunkily navigable from our profiles. It can be searched by anyone with permission to see it. Your bitter posts from your college library, silly comments on friends’ wedding photos, and dispatches from distant vacation check-ins can all be distilled from the rest of your content.”

7. Dave Eggers’ new novel The Circle, set at a Facebook-like company, is written from a “position of ignorance” about the tech world, and Eggers is “weirdly proud” that he knows nothing about it, according to Reuters’ Felix Salmon.

8. Here’s the best quote from our interview with a brand new Oracle salesperson: “I don’t think Oracle recruits very well. I told my spouse, they are a delightfully arrogant company to work for.”

9. This is what Tumblr employees first thought when they heard Yahoo might acquire their company: “No one who works in tech wants to work at Yahoo.”

10. You can now save all your screengrabs on Mac directly to Dropbox with a single click. Go wild, screenshot nerds!

