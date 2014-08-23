SpaceX Rocket Explodes After Launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9R rocket exploded shortly after launching during a test flight in Texas, the company confirmed Friday.

Three engine F9R Dev1 vehicle auto-terminated during test flight. No injuries or near injuries. Rockets are tricky …

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2014

KXXV-TV anchor Bruce Gietzen reported there were no injuries. The rocket, which was unmanned, was launched from the SpaceX rocket-development facility in McGregor, Texas.

“During the flight, an anomaly was detected in the vehicle and the flight termination system automatically terminated the mission,” John Taylor, a SpaceX spokesperson, told Business Insider in an email.

“Today’s test was particularly complex, pushing the limits of the vehicle further than any previous test. As is our practice, the company will be reviewing the flight record details to learn more about the performance of the vehicle prior to our next test.”

The Falcon 9R is the replacement to the company’s retired Grasshopper rocket. According to The Verge, the 9R is designed to launch and deliver payloads, and return to Earth to be reused. After a successful launch and return of a 9R in May, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk told NBC News this type of rocket could make spaceflight 100 times cheaper.

This apparent video from the scene showed debris falling down after the explosion:

Space X’s rocket falling out of the sky in pieces!! pic.twitter.com/Kf1rS12WNR

— Heath Huffman (@huffman_heath) August 22, 2014

A look at the scene after the SpaceX rocket exploded from @KXXV_Kristianna pic.twitter.com/RjSU4kpS4y

— NewsChannel 25 (@NewsChannel25) August 22, 2014

SpaceX provided the following statement to Business Insider:

Earlier today, in McGregor, Texas, SpaceX conducted a test flight of a three engine version of the F9R test vehicle (successor to Grasshopper). During the flight, an anomaly was detected in the vehicle and the flight termination system automatically terminated the mission. Throughout the test and subsequent flight termination, the vehicle remained in the designated flight area. There were no injuries or near injuries. An FAA representative was present at all times. With research and development projects, detecting vehicle anomalies during the testing is the purpose of the program. Today’s test was particularly complex, pushing the limits of the vehicle further than any previous test. As is our practice, the company will be reviewing the flight record details to learn more about the performance of the vehicle prior to our next test. SpaceX will provide another update when the flight data has been fully analysed.

