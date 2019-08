Dolly Singh had a frustrating problem with her shoes while she was working for SpaceX. In order to solve it, she enlisted the help of former astronaut Garrett Reisman and rocket scientist Hans Koenigsmann.

Produced by Emmanuel Ocbazghi. Original reporting by Biz Carson.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.