Elon Musk posted a beautiful photo of the SpaceX Dragon taking off and a Vine of the crash landing

SpaceX successfully launched its Dragon space capsule to the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, but the rocket that it had tried to re-land on an ocean platform tipped over just after touching down.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted:

OK, looks like we got some killer footage from the chase plane. Big ocean, small ship. Posting vid shortly pic.twitter.com/2F5FK0TZ0i

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2015

SpaceX then published a vine of the unsuccessful landing:

SpaceX is a private space company founded by Musk, and it’s trying to revolutionise spaceflight by creating reusable rockets that can fly back and land after launching.

The technology is still in the works, and Tuesday was the second time that SpaceX tried to land one of its massive, 140-foot-tall Falcon 9 rockets on a platform floating offshore in the Atlantic Ocean.

The first landing attempt took place last January and ended with a fiery explosion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.