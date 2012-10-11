How To See The SpaceX Cargo Ship Soaring Over Your House

Photo: NASA

The first private cargo ship successfully docked with the International Space Station at 9:03 a.m. EDT, NASA says. SpaceX’s Dragon capsule launched from Florida’s Cape Canaveral on Sunday, Oct. 7. It will spend 18 days attached to the station.



This means you have a limited opportunity to see it flying above your home.

The official NASA Twitter account writes:

You may be able to see the space station & #Dragon flying over your house. Check sighting opportunities at: go.nasa.gov/jPzvTG — NASA (@NASA) October 10, 2012

For sighting opportunities click here.

Select your country from the drop-down menu. Then select your state and city.

NASA will provide a list of ISS and Dragon capsule sightings with date and time.

