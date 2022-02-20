SpaceX postpones Starlink mission due to bad weather conditions, delaying the launch of 46 internet satellites

The satellites were due to be launched into low Earth Orbit. Paul Hennessy/Getty Images

SpaceX delayed the launch of its Starlink satellite mission to Monday 21 February at 9:44 a.m. EST.

The setback was “due to recovery weather,” the company said in a tweet.

The delay prevented the launch of 46 internet satellites into low Earth orbit.

SpaceX has delayed its Starlink satellite mission due to weather conditions, the company said in a tweet Saturday.

The postponement delays the launch of 46 internet satellites that were due to blast off from a Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch was first scheduled for Sunday at 11:13 a.m. EST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. SpaceX said it would be “keeping an eye on recovery weather,” as it was 90% favorable.

Eventually, it was moved to Monday at 9:44 a.m. EST “due to recovery weather,” the company said.

According to the company, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship,” which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Starlink satellite mission comes shortly after the company lost 40 Starlink satellites in a geomagnetic storm.

“This is the biggest loss to date for them,” Jonathan McDowell, a Harvard astronomer, told Insider at the time.

The incident sent one satellite burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere. Fireworks later emerged from pieces believed to be from either the same satellite or a different one that had broken apart, Mashable reported.

SpaceX has launched more than 2,000 Starlink satellites into orbit, of which nearly 1,900 are functioning.