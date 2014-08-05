SpaceX Successfully Launches Powerful Commercial Satellite Into Orbit

Elon Musk’s private spaceflight company successfully launched a commercial satellite into orbit using its Falcon 9 rocket early Tuesday, Aug. 5.

The launch from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station was originally targeted for around 1:25 a.m. ET, but was held up for about 3 hours due to an issue with the second stage engine, SpaceX said in status update.

Everything ultimately went off without a hitch. The AsiaSat 8 satellite will provide additional video and telecommunication services to areas focused over China, India, and the Middle East.

Here are some cool pictures and GIFs from the launch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.