SpaceX’s Dragon caused a sonic boom in Florida after splashing down in the Atlantic, residents say

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft lifts off at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. NASA

A sonic boom was heard in parts of Florida late Thursday night after a SpaceX Dragon 2 spacecraft successfully splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean.

Actions News Jax, an outlet based in Jacksonville, Florida, first reported the news. It received reports of a thunderous noise from people across the city, including in St Augustine and Orange Park.

Some even reported they felt their house shake as a result of the landing.

The phenomenon is a sound corresponding with shock waves, which is created when an object travels through the air faster than the speed of sound.

The arrival of the Cargo Dragon capsule marked the completion of SpaceX’s 23rd commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The spacecraft remained at the station for about a month before returning back to Earth.

Among those who spotted the spacecraft in the sky was Action News Jax reporter Dani Bozzini. She reported the sighting in a Twitter post where she wrote: “WOW!! I was able to capture @SpaceX Dragon’s re-entry tonight on our way back from St Augustine. I had no idea what it was at first!”

Twitter user Derek Galloway, said in a reply to the video: “I was just getting in with my wife and two kids and we heard a loud boom in the whole house shook right in the middle of Orange Park Florida that’s a long ways from the coast at least 45 minutes to an hour to feel it way over here.”

The supply mission, known as CRS-23, launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on August 29 from NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission delivered crew supplies, scientific research, and technology demonstrations to the ISS.

One key experiment that took place onboard included an investigation into protecting bone health using botanical byproducts. Another involved testing out ways to monitor crew eye health, per a NASA report.