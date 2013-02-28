You Have To See The Futuristic 3D 'SpaceTop' Computer

A lot of people in the tech world are talking about a 3D computer prototype called the SpaceTop that lets users “reach” inside and manipulate open windows and objects.



The computer’s creator, Jinha Lee, is an MIT student who worked on the project while at Microsoft’s Applied Science division. Lee showed off his creation at this week’s TED conference.

Of course, the SpaceTop is just a prototype, but it does provide a glimpse at what desktop computing could be like in the future.

Watch the video below to see the SpaceTop in action.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

c99-f99 3005-a100-rep video-v1 from Jinha Lee on Vimeo.

