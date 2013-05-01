Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Breaks Sound Barrier In Historic Test [PHOTOS]

SpaceShipTwo’s First Supersonic Flight.

On Monday private space tourism company Virgin Galactic successfully conducted their first rocket-powered test of SpaceShipTwo their private space plane.



The ship broke the sound barrier during its test run, after being set lose by it’s “mothership” WhiteKnightTwo.

The test sets the road for the final phase of testing — possibly to be completed by the end of the year. Then, Virgin Galactic will have to make good on the more than 500 space tourism flights they’ve sold for $200,000 each.

