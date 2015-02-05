New Mexico spent $218 million on a launch port for Virgin and SpaceX rockets but it's barely being used

Spaceport America, a 28-square-mile complex in the southern New Mexico desert, was supposed to be rocketing tourists into space. But after the crash in October of Virgin Galactic’s spaceship during a test flight, plans for sending tourists into space has been halted for at least a year.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.