New Mexico spent $218 million on a launch port for Virgin and SpaceX rockets but it's barely being used

Jason Gaines, Associated Press

Spaceport America, a 28-square-mile complex in the southern New Mexico desert, was supposed to be rocketing tourists into space. But after the crash in October of Virgin Galactic’s spaceship during a test flight, plans for sending tourists into space has been halted for at least a year.

