This Little Gadget Lets You Create Your Own Personal Dropbox

I regularly back up my computer, but there are times when I get paranoid that my back up hard drive will fail.



This new device called SpaceMonkey makes this paranoia an afterthought.

SpaceMonkey is a small external device that hooks up to your home router, allowing you to securely send files, folders, photos, music, videos and any other digital item you want to access anywhere.

Today SpaceMonkey is launching a Kickstarter campaign with the hopes of raising $100,000 to ramp up production of the actual SpaceMonkey devices. As of this writing, SpaceMonkey has already raised $35,000 on Kickstarter, just $1,000 shy of its goal.

SpaceMonkeyThink of SpaceMonkey as your own personal and private Dropbox. With SpaceMonkey, you get 1 TB (1,000 GB) of storage for $10 per month; Dropbox only gives you 100 GB for $10 per month. The SpaceMonkey box comes with your subscription.

That 1 TB is a ton of storage. SpaceMonkey says with that amount, you could store approximately 250,000 photos in the Space Monkey network. That’s roughly the same as storing 130 DVD’s in one place.

SpaceMonkey files can be accessed via the web or directly on your computer. But perhaps best of all because there is an actual device connected to your local network you can transfer data 15x-60x faster than Dropbox, Google Drive, SkyDrive or iCloud.

Check out this video to get a better idea of how SpaceMonkey works:

