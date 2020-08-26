An astronaut on the space station captured dramatic photos of Hurricane Laura barreling towards Louisiana and Texas

Chris Cassidy/NASA A photo of Hurricane Laura taken from the International Space Station on August 25, 2020.

Hurricane Laura, which has already killed 13 people, is expected to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border on Thursday.

An astronaut photographed the storm from the International Space Station as it headed towards the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Laura is the latest in a record-breaking Atlantic storm season.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As a tropical storm, Laura caused major floods and killed at least 13 people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. And that was before its wind speeds reached hurricane levels.

Laura strengthened to hurricane status on Tuesday, and it’s a big one, as images from space show.

NASA astronaut and former Navy SEAL Chris Cassidy captured his bird’s-eye view of the storm on camera from the International Space Station, 240 miles above Earth’s surface.

Hurricane Laura’s sustained wind speeds are hovering at 75 mph, but they’re expected to pick up as the storm crosses the warm waters of the Gulf. Meteorologists expect Laura to make landfall near the Louisiana-Texas border by Thursday – potentially as a major hurricane (category 3 or above).

The storm’s current speed and trajectory suggest its landfall will be far more destructive than that of Tropical Storm Marco, which made a fairly subdued landfall in Louisiana on Monday.

Meteorologist Eric Holthaus said in a tweet on Sunday that Laura “poses a potentially catastrophic threat to the Texas and Louisiana coast.” Meanwhile, hurricane scientist Eric Blake said Tuesday that Laura is giving him the “tingles,” but “not in a good way.”

Laura is the latest in a record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season



Hurricane Laura is the 13th named storm in this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted to be “extremely active.”

NOAA GOES-East Hurricane Laura churns in the Gulf of Mexico, August 25, 2020.

And indeed it is. Storms are named in alphabetical order based on when they form, and nearly every named storm this year has been the earliest on record with that starting letter. For instance, a typical “I” storm forms around October 4. But this year, Tropical Storm Isaias (which became a hurricane) came more than two months before that, on July 29.

The National Hurricane Centre doesn’t even offer an average date for storms whose names start with “L” because they so rarely occur at all.

A typical season has about 12 named storms, six of which become hurricanes.

In addition to the 13 named storms that have already formed, NOAA has predicted the season will see six to 12 additional named storms before it comes to an end in November. If the season winds up at the upper edge of that forecast, with 25 named storms, it would be eclipsed only by the 2005 season, which had 27.

Climate change is making hurricanes stronger and more frequent

Hurricanes are increasing in intensity due to climate change, and they are expected to grow even stronger and more frequent as the planet continues to warm.

Because hurricanes use warm water as fuel, they have more to feed on as ocean temperatures rise. Research from NOAA shows that each new decade over the last 40 years has brought an 8% increase in the chance that a storm turns into a major hurricane.

Climate change is also making storms slower and wetter: Over the past 70 years, the speed of hurricanes and tropical storms has slowed about 10% on average,according to a 2018 study. Slower hurricanes, like Dorian last year, linger longer over the same area, causing greater damage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.