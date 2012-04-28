LIVE: Shots Of The Space Shuttle Over Manhattan

Today, the Space Shuttle Enterprise is going to be flying over the Statue of Liberty and down the Hudson River at low altitude on the back of a 747. It should make for an incredible photo opportunity as it heads to its new home, the USS Intrepid.
Photos and video below are in reverse chronological order from landing back to takeoff:
UPDATE 11:22: She’s on the ground at JFK. Here’s a shot from @IntrepidMuseum:
Photo: @intrepidmuseum
UPDATE 11:13: Shuttle and 747, going by Bovic 15, has been cleared to land at JFK according to Air Traffic Control.
UPDATE 11:11: Amazing close up of the shuttle and its escort thanks to Instagram user johnzanussi:
Photo: johnsanussi via instagram
UPDATE 11:00: Here’s Enterprise flying past the Brooklyn Bridge thanks to Instagram user emily_cohn:
Photo: emily_cohn instagram
UPDATE 10:55: Beautiful shot of the shuttle and the NYC skyline from NBC News’ Instagram account:
Photo: NBC News Instagram
UPDATE 10:43: A great shot of the shuttle near the George Washington Bridge, from @headsetchatter.
Photo: @headsetchatter
UPDATE: Here’s a snapshot of the shuttle passing the Statue of Liberty, from Twitter user @Coonin:
Photo: @Coonin
And another photo from @Brosner85:
Photo: @Brosner85
Here’s a recording of Animal’s livestream of the flyby, over on 11th Ave. in Manhattan: (Vimeo via Animal New York):
UPDATE 10:32 The shuttle is now flying over NYC. Here’s a shot of it flying into New York airspace:
Photo: screenshot via ABC News
UPDATE 10:13 AM: NASA just tweeted this shot of crowds gathering at JFK for the arrival:
Photo: @NASA
Next stop, New York (via ABC):
Photo: screenshot via ABC News
UPDATE 9:40: It just took off! (via ABC 7)
Photo: screenshot via ABC News
Here’s a closer shot thanks to ABC 7. Nice piggy back ride:
Photo: ABC7
UPDATE 9:18 AM: According to @dcairports, the 747 is taxiing for takeoff from Dulles now:
Photo: via @dcairports
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.