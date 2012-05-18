This Space Shuttle Food Truck Can Be Yours For $150,000

Photo: eBay

Do you like food? Do you like space? Do you like riding in a plane on the ground but not in the sky?Then have we got the ride for you!



A vehicle we just saw on boingboing should fill all those needs. Dubbed the “Space Shuttle Cafe,” this is a World War II-era McDonnell-Douglas DC3 that has been mounted on a GMC truck frame and is now used as a food truck.

It has a fully equipped commercial kitchen and it has been styled to look like the space shuttle. What more could you ask for?

The price for all this luxury and deliciousness? $150,000 on eBay.

The Space Shuttle Cafe has been used for events ranging from car shows to weddings and craft fairs to birthday parties. If we bought it, we’d probably only serve Dippin’ Dots and Tang.

You know, real space food.

No matter what, you can be sure that it will attract a good bit of attention.

Check out the stocked kitchen below:

