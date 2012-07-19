A Behind-The-Scenes Tour Of The New Space Shuttle Exhibition

One month after arriving at its new home in New York City on the Intrepid, the space shuttle Enterprise opens to the public on Thursday.



We were among the very first to get an up-close look at the space vehicle, which is parked under a huge pavilion on the aircraft carrier’s flight deck.

The NASA prototype never flew in space. Instead, it was used in many different ground and flight tests that helped advance the shuttle program.

Still, it’s an incredible historic artifact.

