Space Shuttle Endeavour's Journey Through LA Costs Nearly $1 Million Per Mile

Photo: NASA

Space Shuttle Endeavour left Los Angeles International Airport late Thursday night.



After being delivered to Los Angeles on the back of a modified Boeing 747 in September, NASA’s youngest orbiter will move at a sluggish 2 mph to its new permanent home at the California Science centre.

It will take the orbiter two days to travel just 12 miles at a cost of $10 million, according to The Associated Press. So that’s nearly $1 million per mile.

Sure, the distance is short, but it’s not easy to transport a 172,000-pound space shuttle with a 78-foot wingspan through the urban streets of LA.

To make the trek, Endeavour has to be secured on top of a special carrier frame called an Overland Transporter, which is pulled by several computer-controlled vehicles. It will be dragged over the freeway by a Toyota Tundra pickup truck, however.

The shuttle is currently stopped at a parking lot after travelling three miles this morning. It will continue on it’s way in the afternoon.

Endeavour should arrive at the museum around midnight Sunday for folks on the East Coast.

Here’s a live video feed from CBS News.



