Fantastic GIF Shows Space Shuttle Wing Almost Colliding With A Tree

Photo: The Los Angeles Times

The Space Shuttle Endeavour made its way through the cramped streets of Los Angeles over the weekend in a 12-mile journey that turned out to be quite a headache.



The shuttle arrived at its final resting place, the California Science centre, 16 hours late, after skirting trees, street lights and power lines.

At one one point, the shuttle’s wing and a tree came as close to each other as the width of a credit card.

A GIF, made from The Los Angeles Times’ Bryan Chan’s time-lapse video of the shuttle’s trek, shows the shuttle narrowly missing the tree.

Wings do seem to be a common hassle during space shuttle transport. Someone actually smashed the wing of the prototype Space Shuttle Enterprise into a dock as it was being hauled up the Hudson river to the Intrepid carrier in April.

