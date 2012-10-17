Space Shuttle Endeavour's Final Journey Was A Nightmare

Fortunately the space shuttle Endeavour didn’t have any pressing space launches to make when it rolled into the California Science centre Sunday afternoon — 16 hours late.



The retired orbiter left Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday night. It was scheduled to arrive at the science centre late Saturday, but its 12-mile journey across town was plagued by maintenance issues and physical obstacles.

The hefty space vehicle moved at a glacial pace atop NASA’s special computer-controlled transporter, dodging small trees and street lights as it sliced through cheering crowds that numbered thousands strong.

The Associated Press’ Alicia Chang details some of the last-minute bumps:

[Obstacles] included a small tree on the narrowest section of the move that planners hadn’t thought needed removal but ended up bringing the procession to a stop. As crews tried to find ways to tilt and twist the shuttle past the tree, they came close to deciding to cut it down before endeavour squeezed through. Another slip-up came when it appeared the shuttle was going to hit a light post, and crews again began plans to remove it as the ship slid through.

Power lines in Inglewood also had to be temporarily cut, allowing the shuttle to glide freely through city streets.

Amazingly, the 170,000-pound space vehicle pulled into its new home without any damage. The entire operation cost around $10 million.

It’s understandable that moving something of this size is not easy. Despite the logitstical nightmare, the orbiter exhibit, which will open to the public on Oct. 30., pays tribute to an important chapter in our nation’s history.

The Los Angeles Times’ Bryan Chan produced a cool time-lapse video of the shuttle’s labour-intensive journey. See our screenshots, then go watch the video.

Space Shuttle Endeavour leaves her hangar at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday night. The orbiter arrived on the back of a Boeing 747 in September.

Photo: The Los Angeles Times

A few hours later, she stops in a parking lot to make some adjustments on the transporter.

Photo: The Los Angeles Times

On Friday night, the shuttle is pulled by a Toyota pickup truck over the freeway.

Photo: The Los Angeles Times

Hundreds of thousands of people line the city streets to watch Endeavour make history.

Photo: The Los Angeles Times

Endeavour arrives at the California Science centre on Sunday.

Photo: The Los Angeles Times



