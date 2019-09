Space shuttle Discovery as she was hoisted off a 747 en route to the Smithsonian:



Photo: NASA

And one by Instagram photographer Isalara as she waits by the Smithsonian gates:

Photo: Isalara

(via ZekeJMiller)

