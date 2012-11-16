And Now, A Massive Space Shuttle Encased In Shrink Wrap

NASA’s space shuttle Atlantis arrived at the Kennedy Space centre Vistor Complex earlier this month, where it will be showcased in an exhibit once the museum opens next summer.



Until then, the retired space vehicle has been covered in 16,000 square feet of plastic wrap to protect it from dust and other junk that might get on it while its new home is being constructed.

Below is a short clip of the shrink-wrapped vehicle from FloridaToday.com, though we recommend heading over to Spaceflight Now for more excellent photos.



[h/t Gizmodo]

