12 Space-Saving Items That Are Perfect For A 'Micro Apartment'

New Yorkers got a look at the future of city living this morning when Mayor Bloomberg unveiled the winning design for 300-square-foot “micro apartments” being built as an affordable housing option for singles.The units, which will be constructed in Kips Bay, will range from 250- to 370 square feet. According to the plans, some will have Murphy beds and sofa beds to optimise the space.



Fortunately, there are some great space-saving techniques and items that can make living in a tiny space somewhat more bearable.

Meredith Galante contributed to this post.

