12 Space-Saving Items That Are Perfect For A 'Micro Apartment'

New Yorkers got a look at the future of city living this morning when Mayor Bloomberg unveiled the winning design for 300-square-foot “micro apartments” being built as an affordable housing option for singles.The units, which will be constructed in Kips Bay, will range from 250- to 370 square feet. According to the plans, some will have Murphy beds and sofa beds to optimise the space.
Fortunately, there are some great space-saving techniques and items that can make living in a tiny space somewhat more bearable.
Meredith Galante contributed to this post.
No room for a bar? The $399 Loll Wallbanger is a mini-bar with a fold-down door that doubles as a countertop when in use. It has room for bottles, glasses, and even a martini shaker.
In a kitchen where counter space is limited, this $78 Black & Decker coffee pot attaches to the cabinet. It makes eight cups!
Another neat space saver for the kitchen, this $39 skinny toaster simultaneously toasts both sides of the bread.
This bookshelf and wine-rack combo for $899 saves space and has hidden compartments for extra storage.
For $90, this four-piece ottoman provides extra seating, a place to put your feet up, and storage space.
The Softee Beige from Jennifer Convertibles is a sofa-bed that's only 65 inches wide. The compact couch starts at just $399.
This $169 coffee table from IKEA has wheels, which makes it perfect for rolling out of the way when you need more room.
In small spaces, you need to take advantage of height. This dresser, a splurge at $1,120, is only 20 inches wide.
Make every last bit of space count with this space-saving hanger for $15. It saves up to 12 times the vertical space of traditional hangers and can hold shirts, pants, ties, or belts.
