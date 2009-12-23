SPACE RACE 2.0: Russia Sending Monkey To Mars With A Robot Babysitter

Russia beat us to space with a monkey, and now it looks like they’ll beat us to mars with the same.



Yes, the ultimate proxy battle of the cold war — the space race — is back on!

The Telegraph: Although the ape will be looked after by a robot on the mission, the decision is expected to spark controversy with animal rights groups.

The Russians first succeeded in putting monkeys into orbit in 1983.

We have plans to return to space,” said Zurab Mikvabia, director of the Institute of Experimental Pathology and Therapy in Georgia which supplied apes for the programme in the 1980s.

The Institute is in preliminary talks with Russia’s Cosmonautics Academy about preparing monkeys for a simulated Mars mission that could lay the groundwork for sending an ape to the Red Planet, he said.

Read the whole story at The Telegraph >

