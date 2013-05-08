Stunning Space Image Of A Volcano Spewing Ash

An ash plume drifts from Paluweh volcano in Indonesia in this image, taken April 29, 2013 from the Landsat Data Continuity Mission’s Operational Land Imager instrument.

This is what a volcanic eruption looks like from space.



This photo was taken by NASA’s LDCM satellite as it floated over the Indonesia’s Paluweh volcano on April 29, 2013.

The LDCM is NASA’s eighth satellite in the Landsat series, a program is designed to send satellites around Earth to gather images of natural and human impacts on our planet. Landsat is a collaboration with the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The satellite also has a thermal infrared sensor that can measure changes and differences in heat typically not visible to human eyes. The bright white dot indicates a hot spot surrounded by colder, darker ash clouds, writes NASA.

A bright white hot spot, surrounded by cooler dark ash clouds, shows the volcanic activity at Paluweh volcano in the Flores Sea, Indonesia. This thermal image was taken by the Landsat Data Continuity Mission’s Thermal Infrared Sensor on April 29, 2013.

