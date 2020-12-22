An architecture firm created a $32,270 off-the-grid tiny home, gym, and office inspired by the pandemic — see inside the Space of Mind

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

Studio Puisto Architects was inspired by the coronavirus pandemic to design the “Space of Mind,” a modular, 108-square-foot cabin that can be transported with a crane or helicopter.

The Space of Mind can be ordered as a hotel room, gym, or office.

Studio Puisto is selling the almost $US32,270 cabin to any interested individuals, although the firm’s target customers are companies in the hospitality industry.

The Finland-based company is now turning the Space of Mind into a complete “micro-hospitality solution” after receiving a high amount of interest from various hospitality-adjacent companies, it said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Studio Puisto Architects was inspired by the coronavirus pandemic to design the Space of Mind, a modular, 108-square-foot multi-use cabin targeted at the “micro-hospitality” industry.

The Finland-based architecture firm began designing the micro cabin during stay-at-home and work-from-home orders towards the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the unit was created as a getaway from the stressors of COVID-19 life.

“With the pandemic, we saw that the hospitality industry came to halt even though the need for a break was maybe deeper than ever,” Willem van Bolderen, the project lead, told Business Insider in an email interview. “Being close to nature has a calming effect and makes you forget the daily hustle, and Space of Mind was inspired by that desire.”



Read more:





Meet the 17 changemakers shaping the future of the travel industry



Space of Mind follows the recent trend of companies creating tiny homes in response to the coronavirus pandemic. While many of these new little living units were built to sell directly to customers, Studio Puisto Architects decided to approach the Space of Mind as a tourism and hospitality solution.

Keep scrolling to see inside the Space of Mind cabin:

There’s no better time to design and sell tiny homes.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

In general, tiny home rental companies and makers have been seeing a surge in interest during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin as a wellness space.

Last month, over half of the respondents in a survey by IPX1031, a Fidelity National Financial subsidiary, said they would consider living in a tiny home, while 72% said they would consider using a tiny home as an investment property.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

Source: Business Insider

While the Space of Mind can be purchased by individuals as a personal tiny home, Studio Puisto’s target customers are companies in the hospitality industry.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

The company is now turning the micro cabin into a complete “micro-hospitality solution” in response to the high volume of interest from various hospitality-related companies.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

Studio Puisto is also creating an app that has features like keyless entry into the cabin, bookings, and check-ins.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

According to van Bolderen, the unit can be used off-the-grid in places that don’t see “mass tourism.”

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

In order to accommodate this, the firm made the cabin lightweight enough to be transported by a crane or helicopter.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

“We all realised that beauty is close by and for a change of scenery, you don’t necessarily need to step into a plane,” van Bolderen said. “That change of attitude is here to stay, and Space of Mind answers to that demand.”

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

Studio Puisto partnered with Protos Demos, a furniture and design firm, and Made by Choice, a furniture maker, to create the final cabin.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

According to van Bolderen, the modular cabin was designed to be comfortable but small and functional.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin as a work space.

The tiny cabin is available as a hotel, gym, or office.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

The hotel variation has furnishings like a small kitchen and up to two beds.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

Source: Wall Street Journal

The office version includes a desk and a chair, while the gym layout has designated workout areas.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin as a work space.

The architecture firm used sustainably sourced Finnish wood to build the Space of Mind.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

The design firm then used rungs to attach several furniture pieces to the wooden structure, making the space semi-customisable.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

According to Studio Puisto, the wood is durable, even in frigid temperatures.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

Source: Studio Puisto

However the structure doesn’t have any additional insulation, making the cabin more connected to the outdoors, according to Studio Puisto.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

Source: Studio Puisto

Not all requests for the Space of Mind have been for the three available layouts.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

The firm has also received several requests for a sauna and spa version from Finland-based customers.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

As a result, the company is now building a sauna version that can be used as an extension to other living units, creating a resort-like gathering of multi-use cabins.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

The tiny cabin can be leased for almost $US540 per month, or purchased in full for almost $US32,270.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

This falls on the lower end of the median $US30,000 to $US60,000 price range of tiny homes, according to IPX1031.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

Source: Business Insider

Individuals interested in purchasing their own Space of Mind as a backyard unit or vacation home can buy the cabin fully furnished.

Studio Puisto Architects The Space of Mind modular cabin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.