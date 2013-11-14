WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Monstars From 'Space Jam'

If you’re a sports fan of a certain age, “Space Jam” was a big part of your childhood.
Now it’s being talked about again because of the brilliant fake documentary Yahoo made about it.
Its plot was simple — Michael Jordan and the TuneSquad played the Monstars with the freedom of cartoon characters everywhere at stake.
The Monstars were a juggernaut.
They weren’t just any old monsters either, the were monsters infused with the abilities of five mid-90s NBA stars who went on to have very real lives.
They are aliens who stole the abilities of five baffled NBA players. Here's what they're doing today...
NOW: Bradley lives in Utah, where he raises his six children and works with a school for kids with behavioural issues.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.