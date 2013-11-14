WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Monstars From 'Space Jam'

Tony Manfred
MonstarsSpace Jam

If you’re a sports fan of a certain age, “Space Jam” was a big part of your childhood.

Now it’s being talked about again because of the brilliant fake documentary Yahoo made about it.

Its plot was simple — Michael Jordan and the TuneSquad played the Monstars with the freedom of cartoon characters everywhere at stake.

The Monstars were a juggernaut.

They weren’t just any old monsters either, the were monsters infused with the abilities of five mid-90s NBA stars who went on to have very real lives.

These are the Monstars.

They are aliens who stole the abilities of five baffled NBA players. Here's what they're doing today...

THEN: Patrick Ewing turned green.

NOW: He's an assistant coach for the Charlotte Bobcats, with eyes on a head coaching job one day.

Source: ESPN

THEN: Charles Barkley turned orange.

NOW: He works for TNT on 'Inside the NBA' -- arguably the best studio show on television.

THEN: Muggsy Bogues turned red.

NOW: He's the head coach at United Faith Christian Academy high school outside Charlotte.

Source: Charlotte Observer

THEN: Shawn Bradley turned blue

NOW: Bradley lives in Utah, where he raises his six children and works with a school for kids with behavioural issues.

Source: USA Today

THEN: Larry Johnson turned purple.

NOW: He's a 'business and basketball operations representative' for the New York Knicks.

Source: ESPN

THEN (bonus): Michael Jordan saved the Looney Tunes from enslavement.

NOW: He owns the Charlotte Bobcats, and is still one of the most competitive people in sports.

